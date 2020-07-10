Tennessee came close to a second 2,000-case day Friday for new COVID-19 infections, while Southwest Virginia’s total increased by four.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,995 new cases and 13 deaths were reported statewide Friday, for pandemic totals of 59,546 and 723.
Friday marked the state’s 15th 1,000-plus day of case increases during the pandemic.
In Northeast Tennessee, Washington County led the region with 23 new cases for a total of 235 and no deaths. Greene County followed with 15 cases for a total of 138 and two deaths.
Sullivan County added 11 cases for 189 and two deaths, Carter County had 10 for a total of 87 and one death, while Hawkins County saw four for 83 and two deaths during the pandemic.
Johnson County‘s total rose by one for 45 and no deaths, while Unicoi County stayed at 56 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, total testing stood at 994,114 for 14.24% of the state’s population of 6.83 million. Of total tests to date, 69,283 have been positive for COVID-19 and 924,831 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 3,416 (102 positive, 3,314 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.02%.
• Sullivan, 8,534 (183 positive, 8,351 negative) of 158,348 or 5.39%.
• Washington, 8,166 (258 positive, 7,908 negative) of 129,375 or 6.31%.
• Johnson, 2,718 (46 positive, 2,672 negative) of 17,788 or 15.28%.
• Carter, 3,609 (93 positive, 3,516 negative) of 56,391 or 6.4%.
• Greene, 4,548 (149 positive, 4,399 negative) of 69,069 or 6.58%.
• Unicoi, 1,590 (62 positive, 1,528 negative) of 17,883 or 8.89%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added four cases Friday for 68 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County’s total rose by two cases for 36 and two deaths, and Lee County added two for 17 cases and no deaths.
Norton remained at four cases and no deaths, while Scott County stayed at 11 cases and two deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 68,391 cases and 1,958 deaths Friday — increases of 403 and 21, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 846,912 of 8.63 million state residents, or 9.81%. For nasal swab testing only, 755,889 people have been tested to date, or 8.87%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 4,219 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.88%.
Testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 1,087 of 23,423 or 4.64%.
• Norton, 504 of 3,981 or 12.66%.
• Wise County, 1,645 of 37,383 or 4.4%.
• Scott County, 981 of 21,566 or 4.55%.