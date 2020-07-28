Tennessee could be one day from the 100,000-mark for COVID-19 cases, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic “a disconnect” from what health experts are recommending.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported “a technical disruption” that blocked posting of daily locality data on cases, tests and deaths on Tuesday, but it did report a total of 99,044 total cases statewide — a 2,555-case increase from Monday. That marks 32 days of 1,000-plus case increases during the pandemic. Based on recent TDH report trends, that could mean the state would reach 100,000 total cases in Wednesday’s report.
In Virginia, Northam on Tuesday said a meeting with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Tuesday “validated” what Virginia has done to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but he added that the two also discussed growing turnaround times for test results as well as the federal response to the outbreak.
“We recognize there’s a disconnect right now between what the health individuals are proposing and recommending and what our president is telling us,” Northam said, “and that’s unfortunate. We are in the middle of what I’ve said before is a biological war, and we all need as Virginians and Americans to be working together and not receiving mixed messages.”
Northam said times for test results are taking a week or more in some cases as the nationwide demand on private lab companies such as Lab Corp and Quest increases. That delay makes it more difficult for state contact tracers to establish specific COVID-19 spreads, he added.
Northam also announced restrictions on gathering sizes, alcohol sales and restaurant hours in the Hampton Roads region after midnight Thursday to help reduce public exposure to COVID-19 infections. He also said that case increases will be monitored in other regions of the state with the possibility of similar orders if their case and test positivity rates show enough increase for concern.
In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District saw three new cases on Tuesday for 201 and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County’s total rose by two to 80 cases and three deaths, while Scott County’s rose by one to 41 cases and three deaths.
Wise County remained at 70 cases and three deaths, and Norton stayed at 10 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 86,944 cases and 2,095 deaths on Tuesday – increases of 922 and 13, respectively.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,157,415 of 8.63 million state residents, or 13.42%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,056,148 people have been tested to date, or 12.24%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 6,906 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 7.99%.
Testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 1,844 of 23,423, or 7.87%
• Norton, 675 of 3,981, or 16.96%
• Wise County, 2,852 of 37,383, or 7.63%
• Scott County, 1,487 of 21,566, or 6.9%