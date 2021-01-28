WISE — A Camden, Tennessee, man will serve more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to 65 Virginia counts of possessing child pornography.
Andrew Michael Hensley, 28, was sentenced on Wednesday in Wise County Circuit Court after an August 2019 plea on the charges stemming from a February 2018 investigation.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said that Wise County Sheriff’s Department investigators began looking at Hensley after a tip from the Virginia State Police’s computer crimes unit about child pornography downloads in the county.
Hensley was arrested in late February 2018 after a search of electronic devices found images and videos of child pornography.
Hensley was sentenced to 69 years and 6 months with 63 years suspended and 10 years’ probation. Slemp said Hensley will have to register as a sex offender and have no contact with minors.