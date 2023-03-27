Last August, I wrote a column about where Tennessee history is taught in the K-12 public school curriculum. State law and social studies standards currently require a semester of Tennessee history in fifth grade, while there are also a few state-specific topics scattered in the eighth and 11th grade U.S. history classes (the Scopes Trial, for instance).

I need to say now that this system may change.

