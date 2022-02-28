The Tennessee Board of Paroles has voted and James D. Hamm Jr., known by family as J.D., will be paroled.
Hamm was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 14 years behind bars in the 2014 drunk-driving hit-and-run death of Kingsport businessman Michael Locke.
Locke’s widow, Debbie, told the Times News she received a letter notifying her of the parole board’s recommendation for parole. The letter, she said, left her with multiple questions. Monday evening she got one answered.
Foremost in her questions: Among conditions the letter listed as requirements for Hamm’s parole, there is no mention of Hamm wearing a monitoring device to track his movements and potential alcohol use. That was mentioned as a recommendation by Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery at a hearing earlier this month.
Another question: When will Hamm be released from the state prison in Northwest Tennessee? The letter states the parole board’s decision was to recommend “past release date.”
“I have no idea what that means,” Debbie Locke said Monday morning.
The following information is related to the parole board’s decision, according to the letter:
• (Post) Halfway House of Approved Release Plan
• (Post) Random Drug Screens
• (Post) Substance Abuse Aftercare Referral
• (Post) Pay Restitution as ordered by the court
• (Post) Forensic Social Worker Referral
Debbie Locke shared with the Times News an email she received later in the day (6:45 p.m.) from the Tennessee Board of Parole, in response to some questions Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus’ staff had asked on Locke’s behalf earlier in the day.
“At the hearing, Mr. Montgomery recommended that Mr. Hamm be required to have some sort of monitoring device (for alcohol),” the email to the parole board stated in part. “Is that still a condition (it was not mentioned in the letter)?”
“Yes, it is still a condition,” the letter from parole board staff stated. “For some reason the code did not get picked up on the letter. The letters have been amended and new letters will be sent out.”
As for Hamm’s actual release, Debbie Locke will receive advance notice once the release plan is approved and a date is scheduled. It will not, however, give a specific date, but instead a time frame. Within 10 days, for example.
Hamm’s parole hearing was on Feb. 15. Montgomery presided and was to pass his recommendation to other parole board members who would vote on the case.
Montgomery cited Gov. Bill Lee’s criminal reform changes last year in giving the parole board little option to keep Hamm jailed. Montgomery said Lee’s reform bill, which took effect July 1, 2021, brought “presumptive parole” into play in Hamm’s case.
“If you’ve met all these criteria, we have to have good reason to keep you incarcerated,” Montgomery told Hamm of the presumptive parole rule.
Staubus, speaking to reporters after the hearing, said the presumptive parole section of the governor’s criminal reform bill moved burden of proof in a parole hearing from the convict to the victim.
Before the governor’s reform bill, a convicted inmate had to prove why he or she should be released, Staubus said, and “presumptive parole” changed that to the victim and/or prosecution having to prove why the convicted inmate should remain jailed.
“We didn’t meet the burden of proof, in his opinion,” Staubus said of Montgomery’s recommendation for Hamm’s parole. “I think it’s a bad law.”
The presumptive parole rule only applies to lesser charges. In Hamm’s case, the 10-year sentence he was given for vehicular homicide in Locke’s death already expired, Montgomery said (although Hamm has been jailed only about 7.5 years, including time served before trial). That, Montgomery said, meant the parole hearing boiled down to looking at Hamm’s convictions for lesser crimes.
A jury found Hamm guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision involving a fatality and failure to exercise due care. That conviction in 2016 resulted in a 14-year prison sentence with no parole eligibility until 30% of the time had been served.
In part due to public reaction to Hamm’s sentencing for Locke’s death, the Tennessee General Assembly has since changed the law to require 60% of time be served in such cases. That law was sponsored by state Rep. Bud Hulsey.
Hamm’s first parole eligibility came up in August 2017 due to “good time” credits dictated by Tennessee legislation, allowing convicts to knock portions off their sentences by working institutional jobs, taking part in prison programs and remaining discipline-free.
At the end of the Feb. 15 hearing, Montgomery announced he would recommend to other board members that Hamm be paroled, with a list of conditions, including: Hamm begin parole at a halfway house; Hamm undergo ongoing drug and alcohol testing via breath tests and urine samples; Hamm be fitted with a monitoring device for tracking; and Hamm be placed and participate in a substance abuse treatment program.
He estimated Hamm will remain under “supervision” for 2½ to 3 years.
At the Feb. 15 parole hearing, Hamm said he wants to relocate to West Virginia to live with his parents and be near other family members. His sister, who spoke in support of his parole, said he will benefit from having a large group there supporting his efforts to remain sober and on a positive path forward.
It isn’t clear from the letter Debbie Locke received if Hamm will be allowed to go to West Virginia when he is released from prison.