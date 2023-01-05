ST. PAUL — “I lovingly refer to the Lyric as a box with a marquee, and the marquee was fabulous,” St. Paul Tomorrow Main Street Manager Kathy Stewart said two years ago. “And it will be fabulous again.”

Stewart joined town, regional and state officials Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the renovated Lyric Theater and show the public it is more than a box.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.