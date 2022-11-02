From staff reports
PENNINGTON GAP — Animal welfare expert and autism speaker Temple Grandin will speak at two events in Pennington Gap in December.
Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, is known internationally for her work in developing more humane equipment and procedures for livestock handling. She also uses her experience as an autistic person — which she credits for steering her into science and agriculture — to advocate for socialization, education and career training for children in the autism spectrum.
In addition to her books on livestock issues and autism, Grandin has been featured on National Public Radio and the BBC.
“Cattle Handling with Dr. Temple Grandin” will be at the Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10, and scholarships for free or reduced admission are available for students 18 and younger, teachers and college students.
General admission tickets can be bought online at www.leetheatre.org.
To apply for ticket scholarships, visit https://tinyurl.com/leelivestockscholar.
The Cattle Handling event is sponsored by the Virginia Cattle Industry Board, Lee County Livestock Association, town of Pennington Gap and Virginia Cooperative Extension.
An Autism Conference and Resource Fair will be presented by Virginia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 9:30 a.m. Grandin will speak at 11 a.m. General admission conference tickets are $10, and ticket scholarships for free or reduced admission will be offered to students 18 and younger, teachers and college students.
General admission tickets can be bought online at www.leetheatre.org.
To apply for ticket scholarships, visit https://tinyurl.com/leeautismscholar.
The Autism Conference is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension, the town of Pennington Gap and a grant by the Slemp Foundation.
Anyone with a disability who needs assistive devices, services or other accommodation to participate in either event can call Lee County Extension at least five days before the event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (276) 546-2057, TDD (800) 828-1120.
