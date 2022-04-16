WISE — For more than two decades, the Appalachian Writing Project has been helping teachers show students how to become better writers.
As the U.S. nears the 250th anniversary of its founding, AWP Director Amy Clark wants the program to re-emphasize the importance of Central Appalachia’s contributions to the nation’s history.
The project has won a $50,000 National Endowment for the Humanities National Writing Project grant — the only such grant awarded in Virginia this year and one of 38 nationwide. Clark said part of that money comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds to help humanities programs recover from the pandemic’s impact.
The NEH grant theme, “Building a More Perfect Union,” also sets the stage.
AWP is also partnering with the Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap and with the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, said Clark. The AAACC has added another $25,000 to the project’s funding, she said. The museum and AAACC’s collections of artifacts will help with AWP’s goal to show how to use touchstones about the region’s history, she added.
“Part of the program will be about telling the story of marginalized voices in a region that has long been marginalized in the nation’s history,” said Clark. “We’ll be holding this summer’s program institute at the Southwest Virginia Museum, and the artifacts there and at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center will be an important part of what we’ll be doing.”
Clark said the AAACC grant by center directors Ron and Jill Carson was unexpected but valuable in helping participants learn about slavery and its impact on the region.
“Ron and Jill’s work is such a great part of telling the region’s history,” Clark said. “I wasn’t even aware that slavery existed in Lee County until I started researching a cemetery on my family’s property in the county.”
AWP will select 25 teachers — grades 3-12 — from school systems in Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee for this year’s weeklong project institute starting June 6. Participants will collect oral histories and cultural artifacts, interpret them and discuss ways to include them in the classroom.
Clark said three teachers who were in the program will help with this year’s training: Wise County Schools’ Hope Cloud, Norton City Schools’ Stephanie Cassell, and Letcher County, Kentucky, teacher Lucas Shortt. She said she hopes to include student interns from UVA Wise in the program, which is aimed not only at English teachers.
“We are focusing on those grades because that is when writing instruction really begins,” said Clark. “Teachers can come from any discipline, not just English teachers. Students will write up interpretations to artifacts they bring and create exhibits. We want to represent all aspects of Appalachia: environmental, cultural, historical.”
Applications will be available in the coming weeks, Clark said, and notice will be sent to surrounding school districts and placed on the Appalachian Writing Project Facebook page. Teachers can also contact Clark at aclark@virginia.edu for an application.
Online: NEH Building a More Perfect Union grant — https://www.nwp.org/building-a-more-perfect-union-grant-awards