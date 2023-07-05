BIG STONE GAP — Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli came to Big Stone Gap as part of a series they were working on about places and residents in Europe and the U.S.
The pair operate streaming platform Britalians TV, and Big Stone Gap has become a centerpiece of Melargo and Biagioli’s series “Humans of the World.” The two Italians now base their operation in London, with their documentaries and associated interview shows on cable channels covering Europe, Ireland and the U.S. while reaching more than 246 million viewers in more than 160 countries.
After visiting several localities in Virginia in 2022, the pair decided that the town was “The Gem of Virginia.”
Having made three extended visits to Big Stone Gap since December, Melargo and Biagioli have interviewed several residents, spent holidays with a few families, enjoyed the town’s year-round slate of activities and connected with the region’s scenery, food and people.
“You see the mountains, we say it’s like we’re in Italy, in Tuscany because of the mountains," Biagioli said Monday as the two were taking a break between the town’s extended Independence Day weekend. “It’s the same feeling of home, the sun and the beautiful landscape and driving on the highways. It’s unbelievable.”
Melargo said the region’s mountains and trees remind her of central and southern Italy and another ‘world.’
“We always mention it feels like a Jurassic Park movie,” Melargo said with a laugh. “Every turn you take, it’s a sight. We can never get enough of the view. It’s just incredible.”
Transitioning from their native Italy to southern Appalachia has been easy because of the region’s hospitality, the pair agreed.
“The hospitality of Virginia, I was telling my parents the other day, is like south Italy except they don’t speak English, but it’s just the same,” Biagioli said. “People are very hospitable and they welcome you. We spent Christmas with two families, and they were so kind. The whole town gave us gifts.”
“I love the fact that when I want to cross the road, they’re going to stop like three miles away,” Biagioli added with a laugh.
Food and music have been key to the pair’s connection with area residents.
When asked if they have a particular favorite regional dish, Melargo and Biagioli said together, “Southern biscuits.”
“Southern biscuits are amazing,” Melargo said, “especially fresh and warm from the oven.”
“The first day I was tasting them,” Biagioli said, “I had like seven of them.”
The pair agreed that the variety of restaurants and home cooking they have encountered have provided common ground with the town residents. Melargo said town Mayor Gary Johnson introduced her to another delicacy — s’mores.
Local music also has helped Biagioli and Melargo build relationships with the town. Seeing the variety of styles among bands at May’s Gathering in the Gap festival impressed Melargo, as did meeting and interviewing local musicians like Tyler Hughes and the cast and band of the “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” outdoor drama.
“We love country music,” said Biagioli. “It’s a blues, jazz, rock, a mix of that, and it’s romantic. It was a moment in the past when people started to be romantic in a sense of choosing. If you choose what’s right for you, you’re going to feel better and get better, and you’re going to heal.”
Biagioli said the goal of the documentaries he and Melargo are creating about the town is to show the positives that the town and its people have achieved.
“You made it to the end of the tunnel, so tell us your story, tell us your experience,” Biagioli said of the interviews they have done. “This is about relationships and everything because life is not easy. Everyone has got their challenges. As long as you have a solution you can share that with our audience.”
“We have seen that here, and particularly in Big Stone Gap, and that’s why we elected it the Gem of Virginia,” Melargo added. “We have seen the good, the good stories, the good and kind people, the supportive community. This is the kind of place and the places we want to show.”