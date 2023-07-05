At the gem of Virginia - Eric Melargo and Marco Biagioli

Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli of Britalians TV have spent a year examining Big Stone Gap, its residents and how the town offers a positive impact to all who live or visit there.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

BIG STONE GAP — Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli came to Big Stone Gap as part of a series they were working on about places and residents in Europe and the U.S.

The pair operate streaming platform Britalians TV, and Big Stone Gap has become a centerpiece of Melargo and Biagioli’s series “Humans of the World.” The two Italians now base their operation in London, with their documentaries and associated interview shows on cable channels covering Europe, Ireland and the U.S. while reaching more than 246 million viewers in more than 160 countries.

