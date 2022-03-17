KINGSPORT — A 16-year-old boy faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and evading arrest following the shooting of a Kingsport police officer, authorities said.
The officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, Kingsport Police Department officials said Wednesday.
“We are eternally grateful that his injuries were not any more serious than they were,” said Police Chief Dale Phipps in a statement. “He is resting at home and is expected to fully recover.”
Phipps added that the officer is doing well.
“He is in good spirits, especially considering the critical nature of what he just went through. Our prayers are with him and his family as he continues to heal, and we anticipate his return to duty.”
The name of the officer is being withheld at this time as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducts an inquiry.
The incident began on Tuesday at 10 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a 16-year-old boy who had escaped from the custody of the Department of Children’s Services in the 700 block of Eastman Road, according to reports.
Preliminary reports from the KPD said that officers located the boy on train tracks near the 1900 block of Lincoln Street and he started to run. When an officer caught up with the teenager, the two struggled, and the boy tried to gain control of the officer’s pistol, authorities said.
The firearm then went off and a bullet struck the officer, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“We are ... extremely pleased that the juvenile offender responsible for this violent attack on a police officer was successfully apprehended and remains in custody. We look forward to him being charged to the maximum extent of the law,” Phipps said.
District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing and that no further comments could be made until the TBI concludes its inquiry. He said he could not say whether the juvenile will be tried as an adult. The current charges against the teen are under a juvenile petition.
“At some point, we will make that determination,” Staubus said.
City leaders also addressed the incident.
“I’ve contacted our chief of police to express my concern and best wishes for our officer to have a speedy and full recovery,” Mayor Patrick Shull said. “I appreciate the important and often dangerous work that our police officers perform throughout the year.”