WISE — Virtual learning and budget planning provided some good news for the Wise County School Board on Tuesday.
County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins told the board at its March meeting that the school division will see no increase in the cost of its employee health plan from provider The Local Choice/Anthem. That translates into no rate hikes for covered employees in the 2021-22 fiscal year, he added.
Mullins said the good news extends to federal funding and General Assembly legislation passed in February. The federal CARES Act relief funding to cover localities’ added costs from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic should apply to replacing three school buses and possibly two special-needs school buses because of expanded bus runs and lowered capacity to handle pandemic safety measures for student passengers.
Needed capital improvements to schools’ HVAC systems may also fall under CARES Act funding eligibility, Mullins said, since improved air circulation in buildings is considered necessary to lessen COVID-19 infection conditions. Some school equipment costs, including furniture, to accommodate pandemic mitigation may be another expense covered by CARES funding.
On the legislative side, General Assembly action for 5% teacher raises, broadband expansion, student learning loss/remediation and expanded summer school will help the division, Mullins said. With the raises, applicable to state Standards of Quality-covered positions, he said that could help the school board look at bringing the entry-level teaching pay for the county above $40,000 and to help boost pay and contract length for school nurses.
Additional positions for school psychologists and social workers are included in this year’s state legislative package, Mullins said, at a time when school systems are seeing behavioral health issues among students related to limits on in-person classes this school year.
While summer school funding is also part of the state legislative package, Mullins said that the county school system has been in modified in-person learning for most of the current school year. Even with concerns about lower student performance due to the pandemic, he said the county can look forward to a “robust” summer school program.
Division Technology Coordinator Scott Kiser told the board that two technology initiatives this year — the Starlink satellite broadband demonstration program and portable cellular hotspot connections with unlimited data and data speeds — have helped cover gaps in internet access for many students’ families.
Kiser said the Starlink antenna kits have shown high data speeds and built-in winterization. While the Wise County pilot program is still in beta testing, Kiser said his staff is trying to get equipment and service expanded to people needing access most across the county.
Comcast has also decided to offer a voucher system to provide its Internet Essentials program to families who had not been able to cover costs before, Kiser said.
Board member Martha Jett asked Kiser if the division will continue its satellite, hotspot and broadband voucher efforts.
“As long as the funding streams are available,” Kiser said. “Now that we’ve gone down this road, it’s going to be hard to come back.”