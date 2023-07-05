APPALACHIA — Harper Miller is on her second successful foray into politics.
A year after convincing the Virginia General Assembly to pass a law giving 4-H Club members the same consideration as student athletes and other extracurricular participants when it comes to excused school absences, Miller has become president of the state’s 4-H program.
“I attended the state 4-H Congress at Virginia Tech with 15 Wise County 4-H students and county Extension Agents Sarah Gardner and LeAnn Hill,” Miller said Monday, recalling how she campaigned among 4-H delegates from Southwest Virginia to Northern, Central and Southside Virginia, Tidewater and back.
“I ran on the motto, ‘I’ll be a friend to all,’” Miller said, adding that the 4-H attendance legislation she advocated gave her some exposure among the statewide 4-H community.
In her ninth year of 4-H, the Central High School rising senior said she credits her successes and learning to Gardner, Hill and her first 4-H local coordinator, Hunter Romano.
“(Romano) is an extension agent in Bland County now, but he was at the congress,” Miller said. “When I found I’d been elected president, LeAnn came up and gave me a hug and he came up to me and said, ‘I knew this was coming.’”
Miller said being Virginia’s 4-H president is similar to being the U.S. president. Working with a cabinet of other delegates is important for programs the organization may develop over the next year, she said, and that means teamwork.
“People should focus on working together,” Miller said. “We want to make sure we represent 4-H across the commonwealth and not just here.”
Miller said she feels the state’s 4-H program already has strong support from the governor and his wife.
“The Youngkin family has been very good to 4-H,” said Miller. “Mrs. Youngkin helped organize a wine unveiling event this year where some of the profits went to 4-H and the Future Farmers of America.”
Miller said her presidential schedule for the 2023-24 term includes four in-person cabinet meetings and monthly remote meetings. After that, she will serve another year as past president to help advise her successor.
“4-H is something I’m passionate about,” Miller added.
While she has worked on various livestock and related projects in her nine years, Hunter joked that her father still will not let her keep chickens at home because of town regulations on livestock.
“Whenever there’s chicken judging at a 4-H event, though, I’m right there helping,” Miller said with a laugh.
“Don’t let big areas scare you,” Miller said of her new statewide responsibilities. “Even though we come from a small area, we can do really big things.”