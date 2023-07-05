Virginia's new 4-H president - Harper Miller

After nine years in the Wise County 4-H program, Harper Miller has been tapped as the organization’s Virginia president.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

APPALACHIA — Harper Miller is on her second successful foray into politics.

A year after convincing the Virginia General Assembly to pass a law giving 4-H Club members the same consideration as student athletes and other extracurricular participants when it comes to excused school absences, Miller has become president of the state’s 4-H program.

