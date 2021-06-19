ROGERSVILLE — Beginning June 28, construction crews will close Route 70 in Hawkins County on the south side of Clinch Mountain to remove an outcropping of rock.
This is the approximate location where a massive mudslide occurred on Feb. 28, 2019, that caused two accidents, killing one man and severely injuring another.
The road was closed for nearly a year while repairs were made.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said work is expected to begin Monday, June 28, and is expected to be complete by Thursday, July 15. The cost is projected at $408,231.
“The department let this contract during the summer months to lessen impacts to school traffic on this detour route,” Nagi said. “The closure is required to ensure the safety of the motoring public while scaling and trimming of overhead rock is performed.”
Detour route information
This route will get motorists to Kyle’s Ford from Highway 11-W and from Kyle’s Ford to Rogersville:
Traveling from Highway 11-W west of Rogersville, turn north onto Route 31 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto Route 31/Route 66-N for 0.1 miles. Continue to Route 33 for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto Route 33/Route 70-N for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto Route 33.