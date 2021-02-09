Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey on Tuesday urged the state's 70-and-older population to get vaccinations as soon as possible, citing their increased risk for hospitalizations and death if they contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The elderly and those older Tennesseans are at highest risk, and we have to keep pressing hard on this highest-risk group in order to drive improved outcomes," Piercey said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon.
About one in three Tennesseans age 70 or older have been vaccinated, which has led to a reduction in hospitalizations in that age group. More than 270,000 Tennesseans 71 and older have been vaccinated thus far, accounting for about 47% of all vaccines administered in the state.
The state is partnering with AARP and the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability to increase outreach in that age group, and urged community and family members to check in on seniors and help them get registered to get the vaccine if they haven't already.
"Be a good Tennessee volunteer, reach out to your family members, to your next-door neighbor, to those who you go to church with — anybody that you know who is 70+, reach out to them and say, 'Hey, have you been vaccinated?' " Piercey said. "And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that. Either offer to help them with scheduling or to help them with transportation or maybe just give them some information about vaccines that they are unable to get."
Ballad Health suspending weekly media briefings, reducing number of days scorecard is released
Ballad Health, which has not held a press briefing since Jan. 27, announced it would be suspending them altogether due to the "sustained reduction" in COVID-19 cases. The hospital system will instead supply weekly data packets every Wednesday, and "will organize press conferences and briefings as needed to share timely or crucial updates."
The system also announced it will reduce the number of days it releases its scorecard with information on hospital capacity, admissions and discharges and inpatient numbers. The scorecard has been released Monday through Friday each week since August. Now, that data will be distributed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
"The health system cautions that, while cases are lower and do not necessitate a full briefing, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a reality in the Appalachian Highlands," Ballad said in a statement. "While vaccine efforts are underway, Ballad Health still recommends all community members maintain physical distancing, avoid unnecessary crowds and wear masks in public."
Region's seven-day test positivity rate falls below 10%
Northeast Tennessee's seven-day positive test rate fell below 10% for the first time in four months on Tuesday, with 9.9% of the region's 6,989 new tests coming back positive in the last week. It's the first time since Oct. 14 that metric has dipped below 10%, though a 10% positive test rate is still double the ideal rate of 5%.
The daily positivity rate has fallen below 10% in three of the last seven days, two of which came on days the region reported more than 1,000 new tests.
Over the past two days, however, the region has not reported more than 500 new tests either day, leading to a two-day positivity rate of 14.5%. Tuesday's daily positivity rate was 15.85%.
There was a marked increase in Carter County's new cases and positive test rate, likely due to a revision in the county of residence for those cases. Carter and Washington counties share a ZIP code, which has led to some Carter County cases being attributed to Washington County and vice versa. Washington County's case count was reduced by 32 on Tuesday.
An email to the Tennessee Department of Health seeking clarification was not immediately returned.