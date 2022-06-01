SURGOINSVILLE — State Rep. Gary Hicks has announced that the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus at Phipps Bend Industrial Park will receive funding to start a truck driving program that has been in the works since 2020.
Hicks first made the announcement at the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board Meeting on May 26.
Preparations for this program began in 2020, but due to the pandemic, they never came to fruition.
“TCAT had everything ready to go on the new truck driving school. They had done all due diligence. They’ve done all the budgeting, but lo and behold, the pandemic hits and of course, TCAT has got to kind of restructure the way they were delivering their content,” Hicks said at the meeting. “So they basically went online, and they put everything on hold, and all that work that went toward a truck driving program basically just got put on the back burner.”
When the state started to prepare its budget, Hicks said the Tennessee Board of Regents was told to give funding to existing truck driving programs.
“Well, here we go again, so Hawkins County was going to lose twice. We lost back in 2020 and now in ’22 for the upcoming fiscal year ’23, we’re going to be out again,” Hicks said. “So everybody got together and said we’ve got a problem here. We’ve been promised this already, we need to do something.”
Hicks went to Gov. Bill Lee and told him what was happening. A few days later, he received the call that TCAT would receive a total of $600,000 in funding for a truck driving school.
The push for funding for truck driving schools comes from the shortage of skilled drivers.
“The General Assembly took a number of steps this session to alleviate the growing supply chain crisis that has resulted in backed-up ports and empty grocery store shelves across the nation,” Hicks said. “This investment allows Tennessee to prepare skilled drivers to enter the trucking industry so that we can ensure the continued transport of goods.”
The grant includes $375,000 to start the program and a recurring grant of $225,000 to keep it going.
“There has been much interest within the community as the transportation industry has faced recent workforce shortages with numerous job openings throughout the region,” said Susanne Cox, president of the TCAT in Morristown. “The establishment of this program will assist in providing a steady pipeline of skilled CDL drivers to help meet the needs of the transportation industry and provide a rewarding, lucrative career for the graduates. Trucking plays a critical role in the supply chain and overall economy, and TCAT is grateful to the Tennessee General Assembly, particularly Representative Gary Hicks, for appropriating the necessary funds to start the program.”
The chairman of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, Larry Elkins, said the program is a great opportunity for TCAT.
“Licensed truck drivers are one of the most needed areas of training in the country today,” Elkins said. “I am so excited to welcome this opportunity to the TCAT in Phipps Bend Industrial Park. I feel confident that we will be able to start filling the need for licensed truck drivers with this new program. The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board wholeheartedly stands by the school and this new program that is being added.”
According to a press release, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce listed more than 1,500 positions open for qualified truck drivers in May.
The truck driving school is on target to open sometime late this year or early in 2023.