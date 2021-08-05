ROGERSVILLE - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is saying the red Toyota Tacoma pickup being sought by investigators in the Summer Wells case hasn't been located, contrary to social media rumors.
According to a TBI report issued this week, the investigation into the circumstances leading to the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells remains active and ongoing.
TBI agents and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office detectives continue to search for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.
As previously mentioned by the TBI, this stems from information investigators received that a truck matching that description was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14, or Tuesday, June 15.
Summer was reported missing from her Ben Hill Road residence on June 15 around 6:30 p.m.
A TBI report states that a photo of what the truck may look like has been circulating on social media, along with claims that the vehicle has been located.
This is not accurate, the TBI said, and that photo was not released by law enforcement. The public is urged to only share information from official sources.
The TBI also reported that individuals are asking for donations from the public under the pretense that they are assisting law enforcement in the search for Summer.
Agents and Hawkins County detectives have not requested investigative assistance from any private citizen.
Should investigators develop new information that could help in locating Summer, they will notify the public immediately.
The TBI noted, however that it cannot share specifics about the investigation itself, as it is ongoing.
HCSO also reported it is not utilizing the assistance of any psychics in the search for Summer Wells.
Any reliable tips should be directed to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND only.
Social media posts directed to HCSO will not be evaluated.