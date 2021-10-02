ROGERSVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the identity of a man who was shot by law enforcement after a truck crashed into a house on Friday.
TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said Saturday that 42-year-old Buster Lee Carpenter, address unavailable, died after a Rogersville police officer shot him after an attempted traffic stop.
Niland said the officer spotted a truck which was the subject of a be-on-the-lookout alert from Hamblen County.
The officer attempted to stop truck on Main Street, Niland said, but Carpenter tried to make a U-turn and crashed into a house. He then backed from the house and hit the police vehicle as the officer exited.
The officer, whose identity was withheld Saturday, fired into the truck and hit Carpenter as the truck moved toward him. Carpenter was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The officer was not injured.
TBI agents are investigating the incident, Niland said. A Rogersville Police Department spokesperson Saturday referred questions about charges and the officer's identity to the TBI.