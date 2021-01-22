A Tazewell County supervisor and entrepreneur has gotten the Republican Party nomination to run for the Virginia 38th District Senate seat in March.
Travis Hackworth polled 1,932 of the 5,485 votes cast in Thursday’s party canvass across Norton and part of Wise County along with Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, , Pulaski counties, the cities of Norton and Radford and parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
Votes cast for others
Former Wise County Circuit Court judge and now law professor Chad Dotson polled 1,313 votes, and Lebanon Town Council member Elijah Leonard received 1,200.
Tazewell County lawyer Tamara Neo got 736 votes, Dickenson County sheriff’s deputy Jony Baker 272 votes, Tazwell County resident Kimberly Lowe 32 votes.
Turnout
Jack Morgan, chairman of the 38th District Republican Committee, said Thursday’s canvass voter turnout may have been the largest in state Republican history even with cold temperatures and snow in parts of the district.
Hackworth now faces Democratic candidate and Radford nurse practitioner Laurie Buchwald in the March 23 special election to fill the seat vacated after the Jan. 1 death of Sen. A. Ben Chafin Jr.