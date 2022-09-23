ABINGDON — The SWVa. Veterans Expo is back after a two-year break for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expo organizer and 40th District State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said on Wednesday that the event, in its third year, gives veterans one-stop access to several federal, state and local resources along with free health screenings.
The Expo will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on the Virginia Highlands Community College campus in Abingdon. Veterans will be able to connect with services by the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Veteran Services along with resources on health care, education, housing, transportation, workforce/employment and more.
Health screenings available
at the Expo include:
• blood pressure
• body mass index
• bone density
• dental/oral cancer screenings by the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center
• grip strength and balance
• mammograms
• sleep issues
“Our veterans and their families are the backbone of this country, having sacrificed greatly for our families and freedoms,” said Pillion. “This is just one small way we can help give back, to ensure they are receiving the support and resources they need. It is always exciting to see the eagerness of our agencies and community organizations to serve our veteran population through this event.”
Advance registration is not required for the Veterans Expo, but veterans wishing to attend are encouraged to call Pillion’s office at (276) 220-1209. A DD214 form or proof of veteran status may be required for some services.