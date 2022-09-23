Local news logo

ABINGDON — The SWVa. Veterans Expo is back after a two-year break for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expo organizer and 40th District State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said on Wednesday that the event, in its third year, gives veterans one-stop access to several federal, state and local resources along with free health screenings.

Advance registration is not required for the Veterans Expo, but veterans wishing to attend are encouraged to call Pillion’s office at (276) 220-1209. A DD214 form or proof of veteran status may be required for some services.