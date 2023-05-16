ABINGDON — Residents and government officials got their chance on Monday to speak up of road and other transportation projects on and off Virginia’s six-year transportation plan.
State Transportation Secretary W. Sheppard Miller came to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center for the eighth of nine public meetings hosted by the Commonwealth Transportation Board statewide to hear public feedback on projects proposed for the six year plan.
Joining Miller were state Department of Rail and Public Transportation Director Jennifer DeBruhl, Virginia Department of Transportation Comm8ssioner Stephen Brich, CTB Bristol District member Tom Fowlkes and VDOT Bristol District Engineer Tabitha Crowder.
Monday’s meeting focused on 22 projects slated for the Bristol Transportation District’s plan segment and recommended under the state’s Smart Scale project review process for a total cost of $219.4 million.
In terms of cost, the largest of the 22 projects is a planned extension of French Moore Blvd. in Abingdon
Seven projects lie within Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton for a total projected cost of $60.3 million:
• $18.06 million for improvements to Alternate U.S. Route 58 at the intersection of N. Combs Road in Wise County
• $12.63 million for turn lane improvements to Coeburn Mountain Road in Wise County
• $9.996 million for left turn lanes at the Trade Center on Alternate U.S. Route 58
• $7.39 million railroad crossing and safety improvements at U.S. 23/Chapel Street
• $6.41 million for traffic improvements on Park Avenue and 11th Street in Norton
• $4.53 million for turn lane and access management improvements on Gilley Avenue in Big Stone Gap
• $1.27 million for intersection improvements at Route 879 and Dr. Thomas Walker Road
Two projects not on the Bristol District plan drew comments. Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Danny Mann asked the panel to reconsider the two decade-old Moccasin Gap U.S. Route 23 bypass that fell off VDOT project plans.
Mann said the Moccasin Gap project was almost ready for funding when preparations were stopped. That led to several businesses leaving or closing along U.S. 23 in Scott County, he added, and leaves Southwest Virginia vulnerable if an accident or disaster closed the road.
Brothers Terry and Jerry Cox, who have made annual appearances since the 1990s to ask for a full widening of the highway from Duffield into Lee County, pressed the panel again to ask for that project.
Terry Cox said that, despite completion about two years ago of a 2,000-foot widening of the Powell Mountain route, the road still favors industrial traffic heading east from the county. County residents working, needing advanced medical care or seeking social activities often head east out of the county to the Tri-Cities area, he added.
“Here we are 30 years later trying to get something done,” Terry Cox added.
Jerry Cox said that completing the Moccasin Gap bypass and widening of all the Powell Mountain road would help tourism and business in Southwest Virginia.