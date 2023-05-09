UVA Wise commencement speaker Judy Harding

UVA Wise commencement speaker Judy Harding

WISE — Judy Harding, a retired engineer and Clinch Valley College alumna, will deliver the commencement address to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Class of 2023.

The college’s commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

