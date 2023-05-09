WISE — Judy Harding, a retired engineer and Clinch Valley College alumna, will deliver the commencement address to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Class of 2023.
The college’s commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Harding is a Southwest Virginia native who will be returning to her alma mater to congratulate the class of 2023 with thoughtful remarks about how her college education helped foster a lifetime of leadership and success.
“The professors at CVC really cared about their students. They helped me identify so many opportunities,” says Harding. “If they hadn’t been there for me, I don’t know how I would have gotten to where I am today.”
Harding earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from then-CVC. She then went on to receive her engineering degree from the University of Virginia. She began her career at Shell Oil in New Orleans.
Over the course of more than four decades in the energy industry, Harding has worked in leadership roles as an engineer and manager, working for companies like Dome Petroleum and Talisman Energy Inc.
Before retiring, Harding became the president of Fortuna Energy Inc. and later vice president of Talisman Energy, Inc.
“I want to use my words to instill as much hope for the future as possible,” Harding says. “CVC gave me direction and support, so I hope that I can give a little bit of that to today’s students.”