RICHMOND — As the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session enters its first full week, Southwest Virginia legislators have gotten their start on the region’s legislative agenda.
While the General Assembly’s deadline to introduce new bills and resolutions is Friday, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-1st Gate City, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-40th Abingdon, have prefiled bills ranging from the state’s energy policy to overdose prevention.
Kilgore’s energy-related bills include House Bill 1643, which would include methane gas from old underground coal mines as a renewable energy source under the state Electric Utility Regulation Act. HB 2311 would add hydrogen-based and nuclear power to the renewable energy classification.
HB 1770 sets requirements for purchase of electricity from 100% qualifying renewable energy sources. Rate reviews for electric utilities also would become more frequent, from once every three years to once every two years, and sets provisions to customer rebates if utilities’ earnings exceed a set level. The bill also requires that a utility company get State Corporation Commission approval after July 1 before closing any power plant. That provision could affect Dominion Energy’s Virginia City power plant near St. Paul.
House Bill 2275 calls for the state Commission on Electric Utility Regulation to create a Commonwealth Energy Research Consortium, which would perform energy research and policy analysis for reducing consumer energy costs and guiding a state energy efficiency strategy.
Pillion’s Senate Bill 1420 would make permanent Virginia Code provisions governing how utilities construct business park infrastructure and recover those costs with billing rate adjustments.
Electronic games of skill fall under Kilgore’s HB 2295. Those games fell outside state regulation in 2022, and the bill would place them back under Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Authority regulation through July 1, 2024. A joint Senate-House committee would study regulation of all electronic gaming in the state.
Pillion’s Senate bills 1414 and 1415 tackle the state’s opioid problem, with 1414 creating a state Opioid Abatement and Remediation Fund. The fund would receive direct settlements or other court action, and the state Health Department would use monies for opioid abuse treatment and prevention.
SB 1415 would expand authorized possession of non-injectable naloxone and other overdose reversal medications. The state departments of Health, Behavioral Health and Developmental services and Corrections would develop plans to distribute naloxone and conduct use training throughout the state. State DOC inmates would also receive naloxone use training before their release.
Pillion’s SB 1424 adds to the scope of 1415 by expanding Department of Corrections authorization for naloxone possession and administering to DOC employees beyond corrections officers and probation and parole officers.
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-38th Buchanan County, has introduced anti-abortion legislation — SB 1284 — with the following exceptions: physician determination of a medical emergency to save the mother, and a reported case of rape or incest where the fetus is 20 weeks old or less and the abortion performed by a licensed doctor in a hospital. Hackworth’s bill would make performance of an unlawful abortion a Class 4 felony.
• HR 499 (Kilgore): A resolution honoring the late Norton teacher and John I. Burton basketball coach Richard “Stan” Wilson.
• SB 1418 (Pillion): Establishes that health care providers are not required to maintain a physical presence in the commonwealth to maintain eligibility to enroll as a Medicaid provider and that telemedicine services provider groups with health care providers duly licensed by the commonwealth are not required to maintain an in-state service address to maintain eligibility as a Medicaid vendor or provider.