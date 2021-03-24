ABINGDON — Three far Southwest Virginia sheriff’s departments are among regional agencies joining a new federal missing child unit.
Western District of Virginia U.S. Marshal Thomas L. Foster announced the new Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit that will combine resources from police and sheriff’s departments and social services agencies.
Foster said the unit will deal with missing child and child abduction issues in Southwest Virginia through training and bringing resources from member agencies to bear in those situations.
The sheriff’s departments in Wise, Lee and Scott counties are among 15 Southwest Virginia police and sheriff’s departments and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in the new unit. Highlands Community Services and that agency’s Child Advocacy Center are also in the unit, along with the state Department of Social Services, Virginia State Police, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and the Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office.