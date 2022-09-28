APPALACHIA — For 14 months, a coalition of health professionals, community groups and a neighborhood in the town of Appalachia has been finding ways to improve many quality-of-life issues.
Wendy Welch of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium and Tori Makal, adviser to the UVA Wise Future Professionals Club, have helped coordinate the SWVA Community Health Project to work with Inman Village residents on access to nutrition and health care.
Starting with organizing students and volunteers to host monthly community meals and meetings, the Project has grown to bring volunteer students from osteopathic medical schools in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia to learn about community medical care and to listen to what their patients want and need.
Medical and nursing students from the Pikeville College of Medicine, Virginia Tech’s Edward Via and Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk osteopathic schools have been valuable in helping Inman residents receive exams, Welch said. Those students also are learning that helping patients involves understanding their needs and community resources before simply making a diagnosis and giving instructions.
Community meals have been a central Project activity leading to other activities. Makal said the Project buys food and much of its supplies from Family Discount Store and local suppliers.
“The goal of that purchasing is to make sure that we, as people who are hopefully running community programs, understand what is available, how to use it and how to share which options are best out of various options,” said Makal. “How can I convince you to pick the one with the best nutritional content?”
Makal said presenting the best nutritional options does not always mean telling people they cannot have a soft drink or a candy bar.
“Our goal is always to make sure that the food we provide is easily repeatable,” said Makal. “We have all those recipes on file, so if somebody wants that recipe we can send home a copy with them.”
Besides monthly meals, Makal said, the program also helps organize craft circles for adults and children to learn skills like jewelry making or crocheting.
“All these resources are provided to them free of charge,” said Makal, “so they get to learn about these new crafts they can make at home, and the kids are at another table so parents and kids are both involved.”
The Project has also tackled immediate nutrition and school supply needs in the summer. A meal program provided two meals a day for five days a week to 60 kids, Makal said, and 32 kids received a full set of school supplies to start the current academic year. At least 20 children live in Inman Village, she said, and helping children outside the neighborhood goes toward the Project’s broader goal.
“When we’re talking community, we’re now talking Appalachia in general and not just Inman Village,” said Makal. “The goal is to get people in the outlying communities as part of Appalachia rather than a separate entity. With the community engagement events we’re doing, we have seen a shift in perception and reputation toward the positive.”
The UVA Future Professionals Club is also coordinating a Halloween trunk-or-treat event in October with the help of Kiwanis club members, Makal said, and the Project will have funding to serve a community Christmas meal this year.
Makal said another activity in the works is a financial education class that can help people budget within a fixed or limited income. She said plans include training a cohort of five families that can help share those skills with their neighbors.
Welch and Makal both said they also hope to organize ways to open access to GED classes and help residents get driver’s licenses.
Makal and Welch each credited the town of Appalachia with supporting the Project, from making park facilities available for events to helping repair a pedestrian bridge between Inman Village and the Baptist church.
Welch said the Wise County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has also been helpful. While Inman Village’s community center building has been closed due to a combination of COVID-19 and storage needs, she said she is looking forward to the day when the Authority can reopen it to host more activities.
Welch said Inman Village and Appalachia have seen a food desert situation with the loss of its only supermarket in 2019. While residents have two retail stores that sell groceries and two convenience stores, access to fresh produce and to foods that fit in with many residents’ diabetic and other health needs means a trip to neighboring Big Stone Gap to the closest supermarket.
Feeding Southwest Virginia has helped bridge the food gap for Inman and Appalachia residents with a monthly mobile market that sells fresh and frozen foods along with groceries and diet-specific foods, Welch said. That led to help from nearby Inman Baptist Church, which Welch said represents part of expanding the community’s links with Appalachia.
Church volunteer Glenda Bolinskey has made the church available for Project events and the parking lot open for the Feeding SWVA mobile market, Welch said, and that help will be recognized with Bolinskey receiving a volunteer of the year award from STROPNG Accountable Care Community, a regional organization working toward health and well-being in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“The award usually goes to people in the medical professions,” said Welch, “so it’s a real honor for a community volunteer to receive it.”