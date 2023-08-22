Scott County Telephone Cooperative CEO Bill Franklin, left, with Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, USDA Rural Utilities Administrator Andrew Burke and LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director at Tuesday’s announcement of $25 million in USDA Reconnect Grant funds to SCT. The money will allow SCT to continue expanding broadband service and connections to more that 7,100 potential locations in Southwest Virginia.
BIG STONE GAP — Available funds for expanding broadband service in Southwest Virginia doubled Tuesday with a federal funding announcement.
Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and federal Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andrew Burke came to the Big Stone Gap Visitors Center and received a standing ovation from approximately 100 local government, planning and education officials with the unveiling of a $25 million USDA Reconnect Grant to Scott County Telephone Cooperative to bring more fiber and service connections to the region.
The funds will combine with $22.85 million in Virginia, federal and local match funding announced in July by the LENOWISCO Planning District, Scott County Telephone Cooperative and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Tuesday’s announced grant will fund 200 miles of fiber and another 165 miles of service drops to as many as 7,157 locations across Southwest Virginia. That adds to July’s announcement of Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds to bring service to 4,162 homes and businesses in Lee County, 5,902 homes and businesses in Wise County and 118 homes and businesses in Scott County.
“The ball’s rolling, and we want to keep the ball rolling,” LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said in opening remarks.
Burke — a former mayor of Chattanooga — said his local government experience has shown him the importance of working with local partners like Scott County Telephone in projects like regional broadband. Tuesday’s grant will help bring service to more than 17,000 people, 1,000 businesses and 37 farms.
“This is going to touch a lot of people who live in the area, and you should be proud of the work (Warner) is doing,” Burke said. “President Biden believes that every American should have access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. That’s more important now than ever.”
Burke recounted a recent trip to Mississippi to announce a Rural Development broadband grant.
“The person who was driving me said look to your right.” Burke said. “I looked over to the right and there was a sign that said, “For best internet, park here.”
Burke, recalling another conversation with an Iowa resident, said she told him that she had to move to keep her call center job during the COVID-19 epidemic because internet service in her area was not sufficient for her to work at home.
“You shouldn’t have to choose between living in the place you love and having the job you want in 2023,” Burke said. “President Biden and (U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom) Vilsack are committed to the idea that every American will have this opportunity.”
“We are finally at the point of getting it done,” said Warner. “It’s a shame in many ways that it’s taken 20-plus years to be able to have enough resources to make this happen. If we don’t get it done, it will be because we screwed up on execution, not because we don’t have enough resources.”
Warner said efforts in the 1990s and early 2000s found government agencies faced a combination of factors — confusing broadband and cell service coverage maps, a lack of resources and several service contractors that did not deliver needed service.
Finding local partners like Scott County Telephone with capabilities to deliver service and connections has been key to improving the region’s broadband service, Warner said. He pointed to efforts during past Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration to put aside $700 million for broadband development in the state and Congress’ passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring another $65 billion to nationwide rural broadband expansion.
“COVID drove that home, if you don’t have access to high-speed, affordable broadband internet, you’re not going to be in the game,” said Warner. “High-speed broadband, wireless, for that matter isn’t going to guarantee your community success, but the absence of it won’t even mean you’ll be competitive.”
Warner said another round of federal funding may be headed to Virginia in coming months, while Miller and SCT CEO Bill Franklin said another round of state VATI funding could be awarded by spring 2024.
“There is no state that is better positioned to make this happen quicker than Virginia,” Warner added.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.