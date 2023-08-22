USDA broadband grant announcement - Warner and Burke

Scott County Telephone Cooperative CEO Bill Franklin, left, with Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, USDA Rural Utilities Administrator Andrew Burke and LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director at Tuesday’s announcement of $25 million in USDA Reconnect Grant funds to SCT. The money will allow SCT to continue expanding broadband service and connections to more that 7,100 potential locations in Southwest Virginia.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

BIG STONE GAP — Available funds for expanding broadband service in Southwest Virginia doubled Tuesday with a federal funding announcement.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and federal Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andrew Burke came to the Big Stone Gap Visitors Center and received a standing ovation from approximately 100 local government, planning and education officials with the unveiling of a $25 million USDA Reconnect Grant to Scott County Telephone Cooperative to bring more fiber and service connections to the region.


