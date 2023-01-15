Local news

NORTON — More than a half-million dollars will be put into a Southwest Virginia agency to help deal with evictions.

Family Crisis Support Services Executive Director Marybeth Adkins said Friday’s announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin of the $550,000 Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program means a 10% increase over its 2022 grant to develop ways to help households facing the combined impact of rent, rising utility bills and unexpected major expenses.

