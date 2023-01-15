NORTON — More than a half-million dollars will be put into a Southwest Virginia agency to help deal with evictions.
Family Crisis Support Services Executive Director Marybeth Adkins said Friday’s announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin of the $550,000 Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program means a 10% increase over its 2022 grant to develop ways to help households facing the combined impact of rent, rising utility bills and unexpected major expenses.
“We are thankful to the governor for this program, but we hope he will listen to the needs in the communities and continue this program in his budget,” Adkins said Friday, adding that the latest award is the last under the program.
VERP grants totaling $2.9 million were announced Friday, covering six programs in five priority areas for high eviction rates: Tidewater, Peninsula, Richmond, Albemarle County/Charlottesville and Martinsville/Henry County. FCCS received the second-highest grant award among the recipients, Adkins said, and the agency’s VERP efforts are aimed at people whose income is about 80% of the region’s median income or lower.
FCSS serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Lee, Scott and Russell counties and the city of Norton.
Adkins said the FCSS VERP program has helped develop partnerships between landlords and property owners and the court system to deal with various causes of eviction. Rising wintertime heating bills and a tightening economy often force local residents to make a choice about what gets paid every month.
“Sometimes people are out sick from work, or they have to deal with major car repairs to be able to get to work,” said Adkins.
In 2022, Adkins said, FCSS’s VERP funding saw $448,000 help pay for program clients’ rent arrears or utilities so they could catch up on rent. Another $18,677 went to stabilize clients’ fiscal situation by covering medical bills, childcare expenses, work transportation and car repairs, with the rest going to program administration. FCSS has served about 500 clients a month this winter, with VERP helping 187 of them, she added.
With FCSS already helping deal with homelessness, domestic violence and sexual abuse, Adkins said seeing VERP expire will put more stress on lower-income Southwest Virginia residents trying to balance rent, heat, food and getting to work.
“Initially, we decided not to hire personnel for the program so 95% of funding goes to direct services to the community,” said Adkins. “This award shows not only that we have a strong grant application but we have the data to prove it, and the data is depressing. It caused us to have the second highest grant in the program.”