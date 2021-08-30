Emergency coordinators in Southwest Virginia are bracing for wet weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ida sweep across the region.
The National Weather Service’s Morristown office is calling for 2-3 inches of rain across Lee and Wise counties and Norton, with 1.5-2 inches across Scott County through Wednesday afternoon.
A risk of major flooding has been forecast, with a flash flood watch in place through Wednesday afternoon.
“Turn around, don’t drown” was the catchphrase from Wise County Emergency Coordinator Jessica Swinney on Monday. She cautioned motorists approaching water-covered roadways not to try and drive through since the water could conceal road damage or sweep a vehicle off the road and into a creek or river.
Swinney said Wise County fire, emergency medical and law enforcement agencies have been doing what their counterparts in neighboring counties are doing.
“Fire departments are usually the first ones called out during flooding emergencies,” Swinney said.
Area residents should plan for power outages, Swinney said, and that means charging cell phones, tablets and other devices. She advised people to monitor local forecasters and the National Weather Service for changes in weather and flooding conditions in their areas.
Swinney said people need to remember that calling 911 is for emergencies and not for getting information on weather and flooding conditions.
“We are coordinating with the Red Cross and Social Services in case we need to open shelters for people because of flooding,” Swinney said. “We haven’t had to set up shelters yet, though.”
Emergency officials across the region are monitoring traditionally flood-prone areas, Swinney said.
Residents can monitor their respective county or town EMS and law enforcement social media pages, Swinney said, and Wise County residents can download the free Code Red warning app for phones, text messaging or email warnings about weather and condition alerts.
Code Red can be downloaded free at wisecounty.org via the site’s community tab and alerts section.