Workers repair the swinging bridge at Riverfront Park on Monday as spring blooms over the Kingsport area. The work on the bridge, which connects the Kingsport Greenbelt to Domtar Park, started on April 4. Inland Construction is doing the repairs for just more than $188,000. Inland will replace all of the bridge’s existing wooden joists with new ones, while the existing chain-linked fencing and tension wire along the sides will be replaced with new, vinyl-coated green fencing. The bridge is supposed to be open by early June.
centerpiece
Swinging bridge under repairs
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipe Video
ON AIR