SW Va. towns to celebrate season with Christmas parades From staff reports Nov 26, 2022

The holiday spirit takes to the streets in Southwest Virginia as the first weekend of December nears.

Wise County

Thursday, Dec. 1 Big Stone Gap parade on Wood Avenue at 6 p.m. For more information, call the town of Big Stone Gap at (276) 523-2303.

Friday, Dec. 2
Coeburn parade on Front Street at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Gail Kiser at (276) 393-2900.

Saturday, Dec. 3
Wise parade on Main Street at 2 p.m. For more information, call the Wise Kiwanis Club/Bob Spera at (276) 275-9770.

St. Paul parade at 6 p.m. For more information, call Jennifer Bailey at (423) 571-6130.

Appalachia parade on Main Street at 6 p.m. For more information, call Travis Anderson at (276) 565-3900.

Norton Holiday Market at Expo Center from 2-6 p.m. Tree lighting and parade on Park Avenue at 6 p.m. For more information, call Rebecca Iozzi at (276) 679-0754.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Pound parade on Main Street at 2 p.m. For more information, call Leabern Kennedy at (276) 796-5188.

Scott County

Saturday, Dec. 3
Gate City parade on West Jackson Street at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1309853746418619/

Sunday, Dec. 4
Nickelsville parade at 3 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/Nickelsville-Planning-Commission-320315465348128/

Lee County

Jonesville

Thursday, Dec. 1
Jonesville Lions Club parade. For more information, visit facebook.com/jonesvilleva/

Friday, Dec. 2
Pennington Gap parade at 6 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068877143529