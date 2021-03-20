The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections stayed below 10, according to Saturday’s state data report, while more than 650 residents were vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported nine COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,197 and 192 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw seven cases for 1,660 and 50 deaths.
Wise County had one case for 2,944 and saw its death toll adjusted down by one to 92.
Norton saw one case for 247 cases and six deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,346 cases and 44 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 29,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 663 new vaccinations since Friday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 10,545 — 12.19% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 3,014,056 doses have been given and 1,092,681 people have received two doses — 12.66% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,563 new cases and 12 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 603,745 and 10,104 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 8,114,536 of 8.63 million residents, or 94.03%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,295,968 people have been tested to date, or 72.95%. In the LENOWISCO district, 42,558 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 49.22%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 7.1% to 7.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.5%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor infection Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a five-day decrease in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a six-day decrease in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Scott County Schools were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools substantial-risk.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked low-risk, with Norton City Schools high-risk and Scott County Schools substantial-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites