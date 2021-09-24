The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Sept. 24:
The LENOWISCO Health District reported 1,151 new COVID-19-related cases and nine more deaths in the past two weeks, according to the VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Sept. 10
• Cases: 48,038 (849,865 total)
• Deaths: 475 (12,511 total)
LENOWISCO cases and deaths since Sept. 10:
• Districtwide: 1,151 cases and nine deaths, for 10,906 and 246 deaths
• Lee County: 379 cases and two deaths for 3,293 and 52 deaths
• Norton: 78 cases for 481 and eight deaths
• Scott County: 254 cases and two deaths for 2,632 and 68 deaths
• Wise County: 440 cases and five deaths for 4,499 and 118 deaths
Vaccinations to Sept. 24:
LENOWISCO: total shots — 67,741; fully vaccinated — 32,649 or 39.1% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
Statewide: shots — 5,743,637; fully vaccinated — 5,101,140, or 59.8% of the state's population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 12.5% to 13.5%
• Statewide: dropped from 10.9% to 9.5%
Vaccination
To pre-register for a vaccine, contact your local health department:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000