The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, July 23:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 72 new cases COVID-19 but no new deaths since July 23 for pandemic totals of 8,030 infections and 221 deaths.
Statewide since July 23:
• Cases: 6,084 (694,384 total)
• Deaths: 32 (11,532 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since July 23:
• Districtwide: 72 cases and one death, for 8,030 and 221 deaths
• Lee County: Three cases and total deaths adjusted down by one for 2,459 and 48 deaths
• Norton: Nine cases for 303 and seven deaths
• Scott County: 17 cases and one death for 1,914 and 61 deaths
• Wise County: 43 cases for 3,354 and 105 deaths
Vaccinations to July 30:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 59,528; fully vaccinated — 28,238
• Statewide: shots — 5,135,740; fully vaccinated — 4,602,156
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 4.4% to 4.9%
• Statewide: rose from 3.8% to 5.1%
Back-to school vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District will hold back-to-school vaccination clinics starting Monday across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are NOT required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
At the Back to School events, TDAP, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will also be available. The events will also be Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine events for children ages 12 and up, else the mobile unit uses Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Look for the Virginia Department of Health vehicle at these locations:
Aug. 2
-- JW Adams Combined, Pound, 12:30 -- 2:30 p.m.
-- J.I. Burton High School, Norton, 5 – 7 p.m.
Aug. 3
- LF Addington Middle School, Wise, 1 – 3 p.m.
- Union Middle School, Big Stone Gap, 5 – 7 p.m.
Aug. 4
- Coeburn Middle School, Coeburn, 4 - 6 p.m.
August 6,
- Stickleyville Community Center, Duffield, 5 – 8 p.m.
Aug. 7
- Coal Railroad Days, Appalachia, 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 10
- Nickelsville Elementary School, Nickelsville, 3 – 5 p.m.
- Gate City Middle School, Gate City, 6 – 7 p.m.
Aug. 11
- Rye Cove Intermediate, Rye Cove, 3:30 – 6 p.m.
Aug. 12
- Inman Village, Appalachia, 2 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 13
- Woodbooger Grill, Norton, 4 – 8 p.m.
Aug. 17
- UVA Wise New Student Convocation, Wise, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Aug. 19
- Pine Hill Housing Area, Norton, 2 – 6 p.m.
Aug. 20
- Litchfield Manor, Coeburn 2 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 21
- Wise Town Block Party, Big Glades, Wise, 2 – 5 p.m.
Aug. 24
- Thomas Village Apartments, Duffield, 2 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 26
- Clinchview Apartments, St. Paul, 2 - 6 p.m.
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, call your local Health Department office:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.