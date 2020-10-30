Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 35 new COVID-19 cases, according to state health data released Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that the state had 1,456 new cases and seven deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 179,639 cases and 3,643 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 35 cases for totals of 1,659 and 26 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County added 19 cases for 423 and six deaths. Wise County had nine cases for 669 and 10 deaths.
Lee County saw seven cases for 404 and 10 deaths. Norton remained at 51 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 2,811,824 of 8.63 million residents, or 32.58%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,606,664 people have been tested to date, or 30.2%. In the LENOWISCO district, 19,389 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 22.42%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,069 of 23,423, or 25.91%
• Norton, 1,911 of 3,981, or 48%
• Wise County, 7,211 of 37,383, or 19.29%
• Scott County, 4,184 of 21,566, or 19.4%
VDH will shut down the COVID-19 dashboard from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for maintenance.
In Friday’s weekly school outbreak listing, Gate City Middle School in Scott County was reported as having an in-progress outbreak starting Oct. 21 with an unspecified number of cases.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn added two inmate cases for 16 inmate cases while remaining at six active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 14.6% to 16.2. The statewide positivity rate rose from 5.3% to 5.4%.
According to Friday’s VDH online pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 39-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 19-day rise in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton was ranked higher-risk. All four divisions were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the VDH to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.