The LENOWISCO Health District reported 20 new COVID-19 infections but no deaths, according to state reports Tuesday, while more than 300 residents received vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the district's COVID-19 totals now stand at 7,576 and 200 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw nine cases for 3,099 and 95 deaths.
Scott County had six for 1,796 and 52 deaths.
Norton tallied three for 268 and seven deaths.
Lee County had two for 2,413 and 46 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 317 to 46,518 during the pandemic — 53.8% of the district population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 20,702 — 23.94% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,690,263 doses have been given and 2,477,096 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 29% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,105 new cases and 18 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 656,034 and 10,724 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 5% to 4.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.4% to 5.2%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap held steady at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
