The LENOWISCO Health District tallied 18 new COVID-19 infections but no deaths, according to Wednesday’s state report, while more than 800 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district's COVID-19 numbers now stand at 7,519 cases and 198 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had nine cases for 3,066 and 94 deaths.
Lee County saw three cases for 2,406 and 46 deaths.
Norton had one case for 264 cases and seven deaths.
Scott County saw five cases for 1,783 and 51 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 817 to 44,143 during the pandemic — 51.1% of the region's population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 18,969 — 21.94% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,469,852 doses have been given and 2,198,818 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 25.8% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,261 new cases and 15 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 649,608 and 10,640 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 6.7% to 6.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.1% to 6%.
A new outbreak was reported at an unspecified long-term care facility in the district Wednesday, for a pandemic total of 65 outbreaks.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
