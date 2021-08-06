The percentage of fully vaccinated LENOWISCO Health District residents stood below the state number Friday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Of 87,591 total residents, according to population estimates by the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center, the VDH listed 28,511 fully vaccinated people in the district: 32.6%.
Statewide, 54.4% of people are fully vaccinated, according to Friday's VDH report.
Lee County had 6,917 fully vaccinated people, or 29% of its population (the lowest in the district) with Scott County at 32.7%, Wise County at 34.1%, and Norton at 37.9%.
The VDH report for Friday, Aug. 6
The VDH (vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 151 new COVID-19-related cases and one new death since July 30 for pandemic totals of 8,181 infections and 222 deaths.
Statewide since July 30:
• Cases: 10,280 (704,664 total)
• Deaths: 26 (11,558 total)
LENOWISCO Health District since July 30:
• Districtwide:151 cases and one death, for 8,181 and 222 deaths
• Lee County: 18 cases for 2,477 and 48 deaths
• Norton: 24 cases for 327 and seven deaths
• Scott County: 40 cases for 1,954 and 61 deaths
• Wise County: 69 cases and one death for 3,423 and 106 deaths
Vaccinations to Aug. 6:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 60,348; fully vaccinated — 28,511, or 32.6% of the district’s estimated 87,591 people
• Statewide: shots — 5,206,893; fully vaccinated — 4,642,482, or 54.4% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 4.9% to 5.8%
• Statewide: rose from 5.1% to 7.1%
Back-to school vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding back-to-school vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
TDAP, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will also be available. The events will also be Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine events for children ages 12 and up, else the mobile unit uses Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Look for the VDH vehicle at these locations:
Aug. 7
• Railroad Days, Appalachia, 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 10
• Nickelsville Elementary School, 3-5 p.m.
• Gate City Middle School, 6-7 p.m.
Aug. 11
• Rye Cove Intermediate, 3:30-6 p.m.
Aug. 12
• Inman Village, Appalachia, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 13
• Woodbooger Grill, Norton, 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 17
• UVA Wise New Student Convocation, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Aug. 19
• Pine Hill Housing Area, Norton, 2–6 p.m.
Aug. 20
Litchfield Manor, Coeburn, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 21
• Wise Town Block Party, Big Glades, Wise, 2–5 p.m.
Aug. 24
• Thomas Village Apartments, Duffield, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 26
• Clinchview Apartments, St. Paul, 2-6 p.m.
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, call your local Health Department office:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000