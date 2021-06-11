The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, June 11:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 14 net new COVID-19-related cases and three deaths since June 4 for pandemic totals of 7,846 infections and 218 deaths.
Statewide since June 4:
• Cases: 1,230 (677,530 total)
• Deaths: 61 (11,283 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since June 4:
• Districtwide: 14 cases and three deaths, for 7,846 and 218 deaths
• Lee County: Adjusted down four cases for 2,432 and 49 deaths
• Norton: No cases for 290 and seven deaths
• Scott County: Two cases and one death for 1,859 and 60 deaths
• Wise County: 16 cases and two deaths for 3,265 and 102 deaths
Vaccinations to June 11:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 55,759; fully vaccinated — 25,570
• Statewide: total shots — 4,829,807; fully vaccinated — 4,008,768
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 1.8% to 2.9%
• Statewide: down from 2.6% to 2.1
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000