The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Oct. 15:
The LENOWISCO Health District reported 816 new COVID-19-related cases and 12 additional deaths in the past two weeks, according to the VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Oct. 1
• Cases: 33,610 (869,328 total)
• Deaths: 585 (13,391 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since Oct. 1:
• Districtwide: 816 cases and 12 deaths, for 12,187 and 268 deaths
• Lee County: 168 cases and four death for 3,605 and 57 deaths
• Norton: 46 cases and two deaths for 544 and 13 deaths
• Scott County: 236 cases and four deaths for 2,991 and 75 deaths
• Wise County: 366 cases and two deaths for 5,047 and 123 deaths
Vaccinations to Oct. 15:
LENOWISCO: total shots — 73,176; fully vaccinated — 34,133, or 40.8% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
Statewide: shots — 5,863,070; fully vaccinated — 5,272,132, or 61.8% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: dropped from 15.2% to 14.3%
• Statewide: dropped from 8.8% to 7.5%
Vaccination
The Lenowisco Health District will be offering the Pfizer booster doses. Please call your local health department to schedule an appointment.
• Lee County Health Department: (276) 346-0401
• Scott County Health Department: (276) 386-1312
• Wise County & City of Norton Health Department: (276) 328-8000
Criteria for booster shot eligibility include:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings at least six months after their Pfizer vaccines;
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their vaccinations;
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their vaccinations, based on their individual benefits and risks;
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting at least six months after their vaccinations, based on their individual benefits and risks.
