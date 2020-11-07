Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 daily case total hit 100 for the first time during the pandemic and pushed the region over 2,000 total cases, according to Saturday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that the state had 3,671 new cases and 22 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 190,873 cases and 3,704 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District for the first time accounted for 100 cases, along with two deaths, for totals of 2,074 and 31 deaths. Wise County saw 67 cases for totals of 854 and 11 deaths. Lee County had 22 cases for 638 and 11 deaths.
Scott County tallied nine cases and two deaths for 521 and nine deaths, while Norton’s case total increased by two for 61 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 2,986,354 of 8.63 million residents, or 34.6%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,766,353 people have been tested to date, or 32.1%. In the LENOWISCO district, 20,654 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 23.89%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,474 of 23,423, or 27.64%
• Norton, 2,014 of 3,981, or 50.6%
• Wise County, 7,686 of 37,383, or 20.56%
• Scott County, 4,480 of 21,566, or 20.77%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and dropped one case for three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and increased from two to four active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 14.7% to 20.6%. The statewide positivity rate increased from 5.9% to 6%.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 47-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 27-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Norton City Schools was ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools and Norton City Schools were ranked higher-risk. Lee county Schools were ranked higher-risk and Scott County Schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.