JONESVILLE — Rising COVID-19 case numbers are forcing Southwest Virginia school systems to look at their reopening plans.
Lee County public school students on Tuesday switched from a hybrid in-person and at home schedule to all-remote home instruction until Sept. 4. That change followed Superintendent Brian Austin’s Monday announcement that at least two persons — one each at Lee High School and St. Charles Elementary School — have tested positive for COVID-19.
Austin said that legal privacy protections prohibited releasing how many people tested positive and whether they were students or staff. LENOWISCO Health District officials have begun contact tracing and telling those who may have been exposed whether they need to quarantine.
The Lee County School Board in July had approved a hybrid schedule that divided students into two groups. Each group attended in-person classes two days a week and received remote instruction the other three days. Parents had the option of having their students receive remote instruction only.
The hybrid schedule lasted three days from its Aug. 20 start date, which the school board voted July 15 to adopt instead of a proposed Aug. 6 opening date. Even before the latest schedule change, the county had to cancel its summer school program one day after it began July 20 because of staff members at Rose Hill Elementary School and the Career and Technical Center testing positive for COVID-19.
Across the LENOWISCO Health District, 402 new cases have been reported from Aug. 1 to Aug. 24. Lee County added 74 cases and two deaths in that period for a pandemic total of 169 and three deaths.
Norton’s school system is still on its hybrid schedule after an Aug. 20 report of a COVID-19 case involving either a student or staff member, according to Superintendent Gina Wohlford.
According to LENOWISCO Health District data for Aug. 1-24, Norton saw its case total rise from 13 to 24 in that period.
Wohlford said no changes have been made in scheduling. While the city school board is scheduled to meet Sept. 14, Wohlford said no meeting agenda has been set yet for discussion on the pandemic situation.
In Scott County, 91 cases in the Aug. 1-24 period brought the county’s total to 144 cases and three deaths. Superintendent John Ferguson on Tuesday said the school system entered day two of its fall semester on Tuesday.
Ferguson said the county school board in July originally aimed for an Aug. 17 start date, which was pushed back to Aug. 24 in August. County students in grades pre-kindergarten to third are attending classes four days a week with Wednesday as a remote learning day and a deep-cleaning day in school buildings. Grades 4-12 are on all-remote learning.
“It can happen here at any time,” Ferguson said of the possibility of any school closing, “and we keep that in mind all the time.”
The Wise County School Board on Aug. 11 voted 6-2 to change from its hybrid school plan to all-remote instruction after rising cases in the county and an unspecified number of school staff testing positive for COVID-19. Wise County’s total number of cases grew by 226 and two deaths from Aug. 1-24, from 84 and three deaths to 310 and five deaths.
Superintendent Greg Mullins on Tuesday said the board’s Aug. 11 vote included monitoring county infection rates through the board’s Sept. 15 meeting, when a decision could be made whether to return to the hybrid schedule on Sept. 20.
Ferguson and Mullins each said that their divisions will depend on LENOWISCO Health District data, including the percentage of positive results among all COVID-19 testing in those counties and the infection rates.