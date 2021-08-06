WISE — Three Southwest Virginia school districts have upgraded their indoor mask policy from recommended to mandatory, citing more severe COVID-19 transmission in the region.
Superintendents from the Wise and Lee counties and Norton school divisions made the changes to their respective opening polices Friday. Effective Monday in all three school systems, students, staff and visitors must wear masks indoors.
The three divisions and the Scott County school system required masks on all school buses in their initial fall reopening plans and only recommended wearing them indoors.
Wise County Superintendent Greg Mullins, in a letter to parents posted on the division’s Facebook page (facebook.com/wisek12) , said he based the policy change on recommendations from the LENOWISCO Health District and Ballad Health on “the very aggressive and highly contagious Delta variant in our region.”
Mullins said the mask mandate applies to all students, staff and visitors regardless of their vaccination status.
Lee County Superintendent Brian Dean and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford said their respective policies reflected Wise County’s notice. Lee and Wise students returned to class this week.
Norton falls within a substantial-to-high risk area for COVID-19 transmission, Wohlford said Friday, with Dean saying Lee County is also in that risk area.
“We want to stay in school and we’ll do what we need to do to keep it that way,” Dean said.
Scott County Schools administrative assistant Kim Henderson on Friday said no decision had been made to change the county’s current policy of recommended indoor mask wearing and mandatory wearing on school buses.
“That could change at any moment,” Henderson said.
Scott County students will return to school on Aug. 16.
Two Southwest Virginia colleges — UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College — announced mandatory indoor mask wearing on Thursday.
School mask policy announcements:
• Norton — nortoncityschools.org/Content2/374
• Wise County —facebook.com/wisek12
• Lee County — sites.google.com/leecoschools.com/lcps