The LENOWISCO Health District's number of new COVID-19 infections remained in the single digits, according to Saturday’s state report, while almost 700 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,549 infections and 200 fatalities during the pandemic.
Wise County had three cases and the one death for 3,086 and 95 deaths.
Lee County saw three cases for 2,409 and 46 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,789 cases and 52 deaths.
Norton held steady at 265 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 691 to 45,742 during the pandemic — 52.9% of the region's population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is now 20,152 — 23.3% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,601,850 doses have been given and 2,370,074 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 27.8% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,005 new cases and nine deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 653,326 and 10,666 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 5.5% to 5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.8% to 5.7%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn held steady at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.