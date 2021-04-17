The LENOWISCO Health District saw six new COVID-19 infections, according to Saturday’s state data report, while more than 350 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported the six cases but no deaths for totals of 7,476 and 197 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had three cases for 3,042 and 93 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,776 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had one case for 2,396 and 46 deaths.
Norton’s case total was adjusted down by one for 262 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 365 to 42,537 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 17,785 — 20.57% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,345,853 doses have been given and 2,059,882 people have received two doses — 24.1% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,608 new cases and 15 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 644,828 and 10,564 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 7.6% to 7.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.1% to 6%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.