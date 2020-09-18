The LENOWISCO Health District saw just one new COVID-19 case Friday, according to state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state accounted for 1,242 new cases and 29 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 138,702 cases and 2,949 deaths.
For a fourth day, the VDH website attributed a spike in the number of deaths to backlogs in death certificate data reporting.
Far Southwest Virginia saw a single new case and no deaths, for 850 cases and 17 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. That case was in Lee County, bringing its totals to 255 infections and six deaths.
Wise County remained at 385 cases and seven deaths, and Norton held steady at 33 cases and no deaths. Scott County stayed at 177 cases and four deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals Friday remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap posted no inmate cases but added one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,969,971 of 8.63 million residents, or 22.82%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,831,623 people have been tested to date, or 21.22%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,637 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 15.61%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,594 of 23,423, or 19.61%.
• Norton, 1,346 of 3,981, or 33.81%.
• Wise County, 5,008 of 37,383, or 13.4%.
• Scott County, 2,701 of 21,566, or 12.52%.
The LENOWISCO Health District will offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the VDH to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.