The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections climbed to 15, according to Tuesday’s state data report, with more than 650 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 15 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,280 and 195 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had seven cases for 2,983 and 93 deaths.
Scott County saw six cases and one death for 1,688 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,360 cases and 45 deaths.
Norton remained at 249 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 34,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 653 new vaccinations since Monday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 12,234 — 14.15% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,467,219 doses have been given and 1,320,424 people have received two doses — 15.5% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,432 new cases and 44 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 676,941 and 10,242 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 3.9% to 4.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
