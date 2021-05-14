The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 14:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 new COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,742 and 206 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 493 (669,219 total)
• Deaths: 30 (10,991 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 11 cases and one death for 7,742 and 206 deaths
• Lee County: two cases for 2,423 and 47 deaths
• Norton: two cases for 286 and seven deaths
• Scott County: zero cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths
• Wise County: seven cases and one death for 3,198 and 98 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 51,496; fully vaccinated — 23,200
• Statewide: daily shots — 4,079,656; fully vaccinated — 3,142,216
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 4.3% to 6.3%
• Statewide: dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%
How to get vaccinated:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000