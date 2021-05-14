COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 14:

The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 new COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,742 and 206 deaths.

Statewide:

• Cases: 493 (669,219 total)

• Deaths: 30 (10,991 total)

LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:

• Districtwide: 11 cases and one death for 7,742 and 206 deaths

• Lee County: two cases for 2,423 and 47 deaths

• Norton: two cases for 286 and seven deaths

• Scott County: zero cases for 1,835 and 54 deaths

• Wise County: seven cases and one death for 3,198 and 98 deaths

Vaccinations:

• LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 51,496; fully vaccinated — 23,200

• Statewide: daily shots — 4,079,656; fully vaccinated — 3,142,216

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

• LENOWISCO: rose from 4.3% to 6.3%

• Statewide: dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%

How to get vaccinated:

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000