The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Oct. 29:
The LENOWISCO Health District reported 259 new COVID-19-related cases and two new deaths in the past week, according to the VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Oct. 22:
• Cases: 10,016 (924,771 total)
• Deaths: 239 (13,907 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since Oct. 22:
• Districtwide: 259 cases and two deaths for 12,797 cases and 278 deaths
• Lee County: 36 cases and one death for 3,720 and 60 deaths
• Norton: 13 cases and no deaths for 573 and 13 deaths
• Scott County: 53 cases and no deaths for 3,151 and 76 deaths
• Wise County: 157 cases and one death for 5,353 and 129 deaths
Vaccinations to Oct. 29:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 75.565; fully vaccinated — 34,729 or 41.5% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
• Statewide: shots — 5,961,394; fully vaccinated — 5,354,235, or 62.7% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: dropped from 17% to 10.1%
• Statewide: dropped from 6.5% to 5.8%
Vaccination
The LENOWISCO Health District offers COVID-19 booster doses of Moderna and J&J in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Per Centers for Disease Control recommendations, a single COVID-19 booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) primary series to certain populations:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18-plus who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings
For individuals who received the primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC recommends a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose that can be administered to all individuals 18 years of age and older at least two months after their J&J primary dose.
Call your local health department to schedule a booster dose appointment.
• Lee County Health Department: (276) 346-0401
• Scott County Health Department: (276) 386-1312
• Wise County & City of Norton Health Department: (276) 328-8000