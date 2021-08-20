The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Aug. 20:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 259 new COVID-19-related cases and two new deaths since Aug. 13 for pandemic totals of 8,648 infections and 224 deaths.
Statewide since Aug. 13
• Cases: 11,647 (734,079 total)
• Deaths: 48 (11,647 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since Aug. 13:
• Districtwide: 259 cases and two deaths, for 8,648 and 224 deaths
• Lee County: 46 cases for 2,575 and 48 deaths
• Norton: 18 cases for 354 and seven deaths
• Scott County: 69 cases for 2,083 and 61 deaths
• Wise County: 126 cases and two deaths for 3,636 and 108 deaths
Vaccinations to Aug. 20:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 64,739; fully vaccinated — 30,339, or 36.3% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
• Statewide: shots — 5,288,762; fully vaccinated — 4,891,440, or 55% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: dropped from 10.3% to 8.8%
• Statewide: rose from 7.7% to 9.1%
Back-to school vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding back-to-school vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
TDAP, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will also be available. The events will feature Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and up; otherwise, the mobile unit uses Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Look for the VDH vehicle at these locations:
Aug. 24
• Thomas Village Apartments, Duffield, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 25
• Litchfield Manor, Coeburn 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 26
• Clinchview Apartments, St. Paul, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 31
• Jonesville Manor/Powell Valley Village Apartments, Jonesville, 2-6 p.m.
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, call your local health department office:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000