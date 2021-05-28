The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 28
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 new COVID-19-related cases and three deaths since May 21 for pandemic totals of 7,817 and 214 deaths.
Statewide since May 21:
• Cases: 2,531 (674,843 total)
• Deaths: 82 (11,156 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since May 21:
• Districtwide: 23 cases and three deaths, for 7,817 and 214 deaths
• Lee County: Eight cases for 2,436 and 48 deaths
• Norton: One case for 290 and seven deaths
• Scott County: Five cases and two deaths for 1,854 and 59 deaths
• Wise County: Nine cases and one death for 3,237 and 100 deaths
Vaccinations since May 21:
LENOWISCO: total shots — 54,030; fully vaccinated — 25,597
Statewide: shots — 4,624,468; fully vaccinated — 3,725,888
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 2.2% to 4.6%
• Statewide: dropped from 2.9% to 2.6%
Getting vaccinated:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000