Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, April 30
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 17 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,718 and 201 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 1,249, (659,590 total)
• Deaths: 19 (10,751 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 17 cases and no deaths for 7,718 and 201 deaths
• Lee County: no cases for 2,413 and 46 deaths
• Norton: six cases for 283 and seven deaths
• Scott County: four cases for 1,807 and 52 deaths
• Wise County: seven cases for 3,115 and 95 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: daily shots — 47,950; fully vaccinated – 21,293
• Statewide: daily shots — 3,782,017; fully vaccinated – 2,610,676
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: drop from 3.5% to 3.2%
• Statewide: drop from 4.9% to 4.7%
Scheduling a vaccination:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.